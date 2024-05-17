Mizuho Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $64.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DINO. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $56.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.31. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

