Mizuho Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $28.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $25.24 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $30,161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 594,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

