Mizuho Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $8.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $11,294,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 61,312 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

