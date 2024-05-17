Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY) Releases Earnings Results

Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, reports. Moatable had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of MTBLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. 24,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,785. Moatable has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Moatable Company Profile

Moatable, Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that allows real estate professionals to obtain and nurture leads, close transactions, and retain their clients; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to make freight transportation fast, reliable, and efficient.

