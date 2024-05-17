Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Insider Sells $2,470,301.60 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Navid Mahmoodzadegan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 50,772 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $2,747,272.92.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 10,402 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $571,277.84.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 25,642 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $1,417,746.18.

On Friday, February 16th, Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MC opened at $56.31 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 20.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

