Moleculin Biotech, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.82). The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($10.93) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MBRX. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of MBRX opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

