Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.35) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.72) to GBX 1,700 ($21.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,601.25 ($20.11).

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,601 ($20.11) on Monday. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.60). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The firm has a market cap of £7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,444.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,432.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of €0.47 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,326.53%.

In other news, insider Andrew King bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £279 ($350.41). In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.40) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,023.36). Also, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £279 ($350.41). Insiders have purchased 5,030 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

