Monero Market Capitalization Reaches $2.48 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Monero has a market cap of $2.48 billion and $39.83 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $134.71 or 0.00201870 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,725.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.92 or 0.00696729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00124688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00042173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00070447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00097746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,437,889 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

