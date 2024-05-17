MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Up 5.9%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.12 and last traded at $78.12. Approximately 44,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 166,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $812.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.68.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 87,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $5,735,123.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,108,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,006,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 87,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $5,735,123.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,108,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,889 shares of company stock worth $10,339,980. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in MoneyLion by 69.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MoneyLion by 13.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

