MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ (MLTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 149.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MLTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. 17,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,616. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,454,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,043,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,399,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,981 shares of company stock worth $7,061,274 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,144 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,304,000 after purchasing an additional 580,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

