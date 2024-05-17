Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Shares Gap Down to $22.80

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $22.03. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 2,684 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSDL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSDL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $47,035,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

