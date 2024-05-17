Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 3,239.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,731.08%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Motus GI Price Performance

Shares of MOTS opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Free Report) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,012 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 177.19% of Motus GI worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

