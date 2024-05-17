Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Sells $127,101.22 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenji Takeuchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $103,997.96.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 430,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,026. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 974,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after buying an additional 582,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 430,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

