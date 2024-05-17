Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Announces Earnings Results

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

MULN stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $1,125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

