National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NanoXplore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Stock Up 3.4 %

NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a market cap of C$414.34 million, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$3.57.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.35 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

Insider Activity at NanoXplore

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre-Yves Terrisse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.68 per share, with a total value of C$26,800.00. Insiders bought 34,780 shares of company stock valued at $88,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

