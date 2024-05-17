National Bank Financial Comments on Gold Royalty Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GROY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.28.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 70.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 55,546 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.