National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$113.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.50.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NA stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$115.45. The company had a trading volume of 328,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,295. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$116.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$112.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.848222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.