National Bankshares Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHE.UN. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 281,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,217. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$7.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery acquired 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$35,236.06. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

