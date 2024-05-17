National Bankshares Downgrades K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares lowered shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.05.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at C$7.99 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

In related news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50. In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$768,910.00. Also, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. Insiders sold 364,240 shares of company stock worth $2,748,330 over the last ninety days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

