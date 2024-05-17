National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06), reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million.

National Bankshares Price Performance

National Bankshares stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.58. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in National Bankshares by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 201,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,636 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

