National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06), reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million.
National Bankshares stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.58. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $37.00.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 69.03%.
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
