Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a PE ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.12% of Natural Health Trends at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

