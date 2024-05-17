NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 309.38 ($3.89).
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.14) target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
In related news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($605.09). Corporate insiders own 28.19% of the company’s stock.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
