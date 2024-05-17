Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
