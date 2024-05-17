Needham & Company LLC Raises Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target to $16.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 229.26% and a negative net margin of 905.83%. Research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $71,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 341,584 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

