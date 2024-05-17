Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.80.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 0.4 %

QBTS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,043. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

