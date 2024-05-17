Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 309.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $3.66 on Friday. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 4.29.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Applied Digital by 14.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Digital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 240,177 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 157.5% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 308,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 188,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 26.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 750,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 157,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

