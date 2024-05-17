Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $16.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXTR. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.14, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

