Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 122.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $587.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294,445 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 698,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

