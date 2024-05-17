Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $700.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $610.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.88. The stock has a market cap of $263.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.61 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.