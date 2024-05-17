Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) Insider Tim Dyson Purchases 76,944 Shares

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) insider Tim Dyson bought 76,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 954 ($11.98) per share, with a total value of £734,045.76 ($921,936.40).

Next 15 Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 950 ($11.93) on Friday. Next 15 Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 542 ($6.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 983 ($12.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 912.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 852.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £948.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,920.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Next 15 Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.21) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

