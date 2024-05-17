Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Fox Advisors

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Nextracker stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66.

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nextracker by 166.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Nextracker by 21,759.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,507 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 2,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after buying an additional 958,838 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

