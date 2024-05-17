NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.53-10.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.530-10.730 EPS.

NICE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $199.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.25.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

