Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT Raised to $23.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NKTX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.57. 185,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,567. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $324.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simeon George acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 282.5% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

