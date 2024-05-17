Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NAT. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $885.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 88.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,047,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 152,166 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 783.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 484,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 429,396 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

