Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%.
Nortech Systems Price Performance
Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
