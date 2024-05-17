Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.25.

NVMI stock opened at $194.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.83 and a 200-day moving average of $150.93. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nova will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nova by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 604,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 118.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 231,862 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $15,195,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at $11,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

