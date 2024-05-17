NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $3.27

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.38. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 750,460 shares trading hands.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 65.41, a current ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

About NovaGold Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 41.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 231,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,093 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

