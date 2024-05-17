Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 4,980,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,883,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Bank of America upgraded Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Novavax Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Novavax

In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Novavax by 23.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 467.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

