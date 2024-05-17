Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.80. 426,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,293. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,012,000 after acquiring an additional 570,912 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,381,000 after buying an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,816,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

