Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $56.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $332,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nutrien by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,679 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Nutrien by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

