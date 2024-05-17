NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $22,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at $62,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $7,702.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7,750.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7,161.82. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $99.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,702 shares of company stock worth $27,985,010. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

