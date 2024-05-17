Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $24.71 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

About Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

