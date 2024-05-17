Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $24.71 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oak Valley Bancorp
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.