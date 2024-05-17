Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OII. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

OII stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. 145,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,348. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 398,209 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,259,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,419 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

