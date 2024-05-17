Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Down 3%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.29. 188,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 877,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD

Oddity Tech Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.