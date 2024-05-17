Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
A number of research firms recently commented on OPAD. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.01.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
