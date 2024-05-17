Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Given New $44.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Up 0.5 %

ECO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. 30,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $804,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

