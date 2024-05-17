Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.84.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $100.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank grew its position in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

