Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.
Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ONB
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old National Bancorp
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.