Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONBPP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 2,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

