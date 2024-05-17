Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONBPP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 2,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.
About Old National Bancorp
