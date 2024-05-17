Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 210.56% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $540.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

